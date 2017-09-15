Google services, including Gmail and YouTube suffer brief outage

Google is facing an outage in India, with several of its services like Gmail, Docs, Google News, and YouTube down for users. It is unclear at this moment if more users around the world are facing issues with its services. Google is facing an outage in India, with several of its services like Gmail, Docs, Google News, and YouTube down for users. It is unclear at this moment if more users around the world are facing issues with its services.

People have taken to Twitter to complain about the issue. "Is #gmail down?" wrote a user on Twitter. "@gmail: Is #gmail , #googleNews and #GoogleDocs down?" read another tweet.

This is the second time in a week that Google’s services have been disrupted. About two days back, Google suffered a meltdown, with users experiencing issues with its services like Maps, Gmail, Search, Drive and YouTube. The problem largely appeared to affect Japan, American East Coast as well as Central Europe.

Google is yet to update its official status page for confirmation.

