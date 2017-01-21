Google search icon Amit Singhal drives into Uber

Amit Singhal with Travis Kalanick. (Twitter.com/@theamitsinghal) Amit Singhal with Travis Kalanick. (Twitter.com/@theamitsinghal)

Almost a year after he retired as head of Google Search, Amit Singhal has joined Uber as senior Vice President of engineering. Singhal was earlier a senior vice president and software engineer at Google Inc., a Google Fellow, and was the head of Google’s core ranking team. In a blog post on his personal website, Singhal described the opportunity as “exciting or potentially world-changing.” He also stated that he was a huge fan of Uber product and couldn’t remember a time when he didn’t have a button to press and have a car immediately.

“Like many people, I can’t remember life before you could push a button and have a car show up in minutes. But what’s most exciting to me is the real-world impact this simple idea—push a button, get a ride—is having in cities around the world,” he wrote.

Catching the next ride of my professional journey with @travisk at @Uber pic.twitter.com/EGQn7VQTDJ — Amit Singhal (@theamitsinghal) January 20, 2017

He further elaborated on how the technology of Uber has empowered his children, his parents, and the people who are unable to afford a car or get a house near a public transport system. He applauded Uber’s engineers on being hard at work with the most difficult algorithmic problems.

“I hope by now you have a sense of why the computer scientist in me feels that Uber is a geek’s candy store—and why I can’t wait to get started applying computer science to the real world, for real people, to improve real lives,” he wrote.

