Google search icon Amit Singhal drives into Uber

Amit Singhal expressed excitement at joining Uber as senior Vice President of engineering.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 21, 2017 12:57 am
Almost a year after he retired as head of Google Search, Amit Singhal has joined Uber as senior Vice President of engineering. Singhal was earlier a senior vice president and software engineer at Google Inc., a Google Fellow, and was the head of Google’s core ranking team. In a blog post on his personal website, Singhal described the opportunity as “exciting or potentially world-changing.” He also stated that he was a huge fan of Uber product and couldn’t remember a time when he didn’t have a button to press and have a car immediately.

“Like many people, I can’t remember life before you could push a button and have a car show up in minutes. But what’s most exciting to me is the real-world impact this simple idea—push a button, get a ride—is having in cities around the world,” he wrote.

He further elaborated on how the technology of Uber has empowered his children, his parents, and the people who are unable to afford a car or get a house near a public transport system. He applauded Uber’s engineers on being hard at work with the most difficult algorithmic problems.

“I hope by now you have a sense of why the computer scientist in me feels that Uber is a geek’s candy store—and why I can’t wait to get started applying computer science to the real world, for real people, to improve real lives,” he wrote.

