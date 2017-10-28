#CoalBuryingGoa

Google Search becomes country-specific by default

Country services used to be distinguished by the country code top-level domain names (ccTLD) such as google.fr for France or google.com.uk for England.

By: IANS | San Francisco | Updated: October 28, 2017 2:51 pm
google, google search, google maps, google location, country URL google, tech news, indian express Google’s other services such as Gmail, and YouTube already functioning this way.
Related News

You will no longer have to manually enter country code top-level domain names to avail country-specific services for Google Search and Maps on the web and the Google iOS app. And this applies even when you travel from one country to another, for example from the US to India.

Country services used to be distinguished by the country code top-level domain names (ccTLD) such as google.fr for France or google.com.uk for England. “Google wants to stop the practice of manually entering the top-level domain to get a country’s services,” according to a report in 9to5google.

“Starting today, country services will no longer be determined by domain. By default, you’ll now automatically be served the appropriate country service without seeing a change in Google’s ccTLD,” the report said on Friday. Google’s other services such as Gmail, and YouTube already functioning this way.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 28: Latest News