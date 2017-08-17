Google adds Q&A feature to Maps on Android and Search

Google has announced a new Q&A section in Google Maps from Android and mobile web search. Google has announced a new Q&A section in Google Maps from Android and mobile web search.

Google has rolled out ‘Questions & Answers’ feature to Google Maps and mobile Search to help users get information about places they want to go to. Users can ask or answer a question – or read the existing questions and answers about a place – by simply searching for the location on Google Maps or mobile Search.

The new feature is easy to use. All you need to search for a place you’re headed to in Google Maps and open the listing location.

“Scroll down to the ‘Question & Answers’ section where you can add a question, answer someone else’s question or upvote informative ones by tapping the thumbs up icon,” Lisa Wang, Associate Product Manager of Google Maps, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

Upvoted questions and answers will appear at the top of the section so that the most helpful content is most accessible. To make sure ‘Questions & Answers’ contains the most accurate and useful local info possible, business owners can add frequently-asked questions and answers.

In addition, when users ask a question about a place, Google will notify the business owner and other in-the-know users to see if they have answers to contribute. When a user’s question is answered, Google notifies him or her. The new Q&A feature is now rolling out to Android and mobile search users worldwide.

With inputs from IANS

