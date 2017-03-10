Google revamps Hangouts into Meet, Chat as it takes on Slack

Google Hangouts is now divided into two: Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat and it wants to take on Slack. Google Hangouts is now divided into two: Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat and it wants to take on Slack.

At its ongoing Next conference in San Francisco, Google announced a revamped version of its Hangouts app in the GSuite with Hangouts Meet for video conferencing and Hangouts Chat for enterprise messaging. Google had earlier indicated that it viewed Hangouts as more suited for enterprises, when it had launched the Allo app last year to take on the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. While Allo hasn’t been a roaring success, it looks like Hangouts is being revamped to take on Slack, the messaging app that’s popular with businesses, enterprises across the world.

For starters, Hangouts Meet will be the video calling platform. Now Hangouts has had video calling for sometime, but fGoogle has rebuilt it from scratch in order to make it easier for enterprises who are on GSuite. Google says Hangouts has been completely rebuilt for teams, and has a “lightweight UI” and “smart participant management.” Essentially you should be able to run Hangouts Meet video meetings on your computer without experiencing a crash.

At the presentation, Google promised “less CPU usage” with the new Hangouts Meet. It’s also got a ‘green room’, where you can check yourself, make sure you look presentable and then join the video call meeting.

The revamped Hangouts Meet will be coming to all the Google Cloud Platform users who are on GSuite. GSuite is the collective bunch of apps from Google designed for enterprise, which includes Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Spreadsheets, Slides, etc.

In Hangouts Meet, customers will be able to book a video meeting via Google Calendar, adding other members from their team. Companies can add a maximum of 30 participants in each video call meeting. Customers will also be able to share documents, files, inside the video call itself, available for other members to view and discuss in real-time.

Google Hangouts Chat will include features like Rooms, etc. Google Hangouts Chat will include features like Rooms, etc.

Google will also offer Enterprise Edition customers a unique dial-in number for each of their video meetings, so the call can go on even without WiFi or data.

While Hangouts Meet will be available to all GSuite users, Google is also rolling out the ‘Early Adopter Program’ for GSuite enterprise users who want to try out the new Hangouts Chat. The text messaging app has been redesigned on the model of Slack with features like Rooms, bots, and the ability to add third-party tools and allow for instant file sharing.

Rooms will let people create dedicated groups for projects in a team, so they can add only the members who are working on these particular ideas. It’s similar to how Slack lets people create separate Teams with the same account. Hangouts Chat will also support threaded messages, as well third-party tool integration, along with bots, and support for G Suite. So say a Google Doc file is shared in a room, then all members on the list will be able to access the file, and any editing, etc will be visible to everyone.

Google will also makes all messages and rooms searchable; the search can be filtered by person or file type. Google says the new Hangouts Chat is ready for enterprises, comes with data loss prevention, and will allow for admin controls as well. On the bot side of things there’s @meet, which can be used to setup meetings.

Google Hangouts is not the only product getting a revamp. Gmail is getting third party developer add-ons support. Essentially app developers will be able to run, access their app functionality straight from Gmail without switching apps. Developers have to write the integration code for Gmail only once, after which the functionality will work across the web, iOS and Android versions of Gmail.

Disclaimer: The correspondent is attending Google Next 2017 at the invite of Google India, which is paying for travel and accommodation

