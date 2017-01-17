Google RAISR relies on machine learning to turn upgrade low-res images

Google has introduced a new technique called RAISR, which stands for Rapid and Accurate Image Super-Resolution that can boost up low-quality images. (Image source: Google blogpost) Google has introduced a new technique called RAISR, which stands for Rapid and Accurate Image Super-Resolution that can boost up low-quality images. (Image source: Google blogpost)

Google has introduced a new technique called RAISR, which stands for Rapid and Accurate Image Super-Resolution that can boost up low-quality images. The technique will rely on machine learning to produce high quality version of low-resolution images. Google has published a paper, which highlights how results from RAISR are “comparable to or better than the currently available super-resolution methods,” and claims that its system is “roughly 10 to 100 times faster,” which will allow it to be run on mobile devices in real-time.

Essentially Google’s technique will ensure that future images, which are zoomed in don’t end up losing on quality, as the machine learning system will be able to figure out how to accurate upscale the samples.

Google’s blogpost explains that the current methods of upsampling or boosting low-quality images to create higher resolution images, might be fast, but they are not as efficient when it comes to highlighting vivid details in the results. In Google’s RAISR, the company relies on machine learning to train images in pairs.

“With RAISR, we instead use machine learning and train on pairs of images, one low quality, one high, to find filters that, when applied to selectively to each pixel of the low-res image, will recreate details that are of comparable quality to the original,” reads the Google blogpost.

Also read: Google’s DeepMind’s make big breakthrough in speech-generation for AI

RAISR relies on two methods. The direct one learns filters straight from the low and high resolution pairs. In the second one, a “computationally cheap upsampler” is applied to the low-resolution image, and then the filters are learnt from the upsampled version and the high resolution pair. Google says the training takes about an hour.

There’s a lot of ways in which RAISR could change how we interact with images. For starters as the Google blogpost notes, this machine learning process for upsampling photos might mean an improved digital “pinch to zoom” on smartphones. People could even capture, save and share images at low resolution without a significant fall in quality, thus saving on storage, mobile data, etc.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd