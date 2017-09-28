Google pulls support for YouTube from Amazon Echo Show devices

Google has pulled YouTube from Amazon Echo Show devices in a latest feud between the two companies. Google has pulled YouTube from Amazon Echo Show devices in a latest feud between the two companies.

Google has pulled YouTube from Amazon Echo Show devices in a latest feud between the two companies. This means that Echo Show users will not be able to play YouTube videos on the device. According to Amazon, the move comes “without explanation and without notification to customers”. However, according to Google, the development is no surprise as the company was in negotiations with Amazon for a long time.

“We’ve been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms. Amazon’s implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon,” it said in a statement.

Notably, this is not the first time that Google has pulled support for YouTube from other platforms. In 2013, the company got into a dispute with Microsoft and blocked YouTube app on Windows Phone. It looks like Google wants YouTube videos to be played in a certain manner which includes its integral features like video recommendations, channel subscriptions, and more.

Amazon Echo Show is company’s touchscreen home assistant and it responds to voice commands. Amazon started selling Echo Show in June. YouTube is arguably one of the biggest video services and the loss of it would mean a lot less video option for users. However, it is unclear how many Amazon users were affected by the absence of YouTube on Echo Show devices.

“As of this afternoon, Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers. There is no technical reason for that decision, which is disappointing and hurts both of our customers,” Amazon said in a statement.

Interestingly, Google’s own home speaker called Google Home is capable of playing music from YouTube. Given the device doesn’t have screen, people can ask the Google Assistant to play YouTube videos via Chromecast. As for sales, Amazon’s Echo devices have outsold Google Home, according to research firm eMarketer.

