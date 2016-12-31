Google Play Store adds direct billing option for Vodafone, Airtel users

Apart from direct carrier billing option, you can also pay using debit/credit cards, Play Store gift cards, and Netbanking as a payment method in India. Apart from direct carrier billing option, you can also pay using debit/credit cards, Play Store gift cards, and Netbanking as a payment method in India.

Google Play carrier billing has now gone live for Vodafone (postpaid) and Airtel users in India. However, the carriers aren’t listed on the Play billing page as of now. According to Android Police, ‘deployment to Airtel and Vodafone is probably still a work in progress’. Google introduced alternatives to payment methods at its Playtime event in October. And direct carrier billing was first rolled out for Idea customers. Now, it will be available for Vodafone as well as Airtel users in India.

Addition of direct carrier billing makes it easier for customers to buy apps, books, movies and songs directly from the Google Play Store. Apart from direct carrier billing option, you can also pay using debit/credit cards, Play Store gift cards, and Netbanking as a payment method in India.

The in-build operator billing feature also extends to in-app purchases. The cost of the app, books, movies etc is deducted from monthly bills of a postpaid user. Prepaid users can directly pay for the apps through their phone balance. Users on postpaid plans will see purchases on their billing statements under ‘Google Play purchases’.

According to an earlier report in Reuters, Google is sharpening Google Play store recommendations with artificial intelligence. The report also said the company is looking to expand support for various payment platforms, among other initiatives.

Plus, the Play Store will be expanding to new platforms, including wearable devices, virtual reality headsets and Google’s Chromebook laptops. “What we are excited about is giving developers that single entry point for more and more of the computing ecosystem,” said Sameer Samat, Vice President Product Management at Google.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd