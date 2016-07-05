Google Play Music, YouTube Red could come to India soon

The screenshots from Google Play Music’s web version reveal music albums and songs up for purchase in Indian prices. (Source: Reddit/Puneet) The screenshots from Google Play Music’s web version reveal music albums and songs up for purchase in Indian prices. (Source: Reddit/Puneet)

Google Play Music could soon launch for Indian users, suggest screenshots posted on a thread over Android forum on Reddit. The screenshots from Google Play Music’s web version reveal music albums and songs up for purchase in Indian prices.

While Adele’s Hello is seen to be available for Rs 15, there’s also Bajrangi Bhaijaan album for Rs 175. But the Reddit user could not buy anything just yet.

Google Play Music was launched in 2011. While, unlimited downloading and streaming service is available for $9.99 in the US, we’ll have to wait and watch how it will be priced in India. The Google Play Music catalogue has 35 milion songs, and the service is available in 58 countries.

With several music streaming services like Saavn, Hungama, Wynk and Apple Music already available in India, Google Play Music will face tough competition once it launches.

Also, YouTube Red might also come to India soon. Another Reddit user posted a screenshot with a notification from YouTube Red.

YouTube had unveiled YouTube Red at $10-a-month subscription plan in the US in October last year. The service combines ad-free videos, original series and movies from top YouTubers, and on-demand unlimited streaming music.

YouTube Red builds on Google Play Music by providing ad-free access to YouTube programming, along with features such as the ability to download videos to mobile devices and have music playing in the background while using other mobile apps.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd