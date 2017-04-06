Google Play Music vs Apple Music: Which is best?

Google Play Music vs Apple Music: which is better? Google Play Music vs Apple Music: which is better?

While streaming music over the internet is still a niche in India, it has become a popular way to consume music among the next-gen. With Google Play Music subscription service finally made its way to India, we’ve decided to compare it with Apple Music. Read on for all of the details…

Google Play Music vs Apple Music: Pricing

Google is offering a 30-day trial and if the consumer subscribes within 45 days, you will get the service at a discounted price of Rs. 89 per month. It must be noted though that users have to pay Rs. 99 per month afterwards. Unlike Apple Music, there’s no family plan or student offers.

Apple Music costs Rs 120 a month per user. Apple is also offering a plan for an entire family of six for Rs. 190 per month. Plus, there’s a special plan for students which will cost Rs.60 per month. Just in case you’re not aware, Apple Music offers a three-month free trial. After that you’ll need to start paying.

Google Play Music vs Apple Music: Devices

All Android devices support Google Play Music, obviously. Plus, it’s also available on iOS as well as the PC. Apple Music, on the other hand, is available for iOS, Android, Mac, PC, and Android.

Google Play Music vs Apple Music: Streaming quality

Google Play Music streams at 320 kb/s while Apple Music streams at 256 kb/s. It won’t make much of a difference though. In case you care about the audio quality, Google Play Music is the service to subscribe.

Google Play Music vs Apple Music: Library

The two services have the same number of tracks – 40 million. While both service offer a vast selection of music, they are quite different actually. Apple has tried to create a curated streaming service with focus on a lot of exclusive. A feature like Connect allow users to receive curated music from content creators they they follow. Also, Apple has its own radio station called Beats 1 which quite often features special appearances by major artists. Somehow I feel that Apple Music has an edge over Google Play Music in terms of exclusive features.

Google Play Music vs Apple Music: Interface

Of course, the striking difference between Google Play Music and Apple Music is the user interface. Initially I wasn’t keen to stick to Apple Music due to its confusing interface. However, the interface has been much improved over a period of time. In case of Google Play Music, the interface is bright though, the design is fairly straight forward. Again, it all boils down to personal preference.

Google Play Music vs Apple Music: Conclusion

Both Apple Music and Google Play Music offer the exact same service. And to be honest, there is very little to choose between them. My recommendation would be to look for local content and exclusive features.

Which streaming service are you using? Let us know in the comment section below.

