Google Play Music subscription service launched in India; priced at Rs 89 per month

Google is getting ready to serve a major blow to the competition, as the company today launched its Play Music subscription service in India. The subscription service is available at a discounted price of Rs.89 if you sign up within the first 45 days; there’s a 30-day free trial. Google also confirmed that the subscription after the 45 days will cost Rs.99.

Google Play Music went live in India last year, offering users to buy and download millions of tracks starting at Rs.15. However, Google Play Music All Access- the company’s subscription service wasn’t available at launch. Now Google Play Music subscription service is live in India, consumers have one more option to choose other than Apple Music, Saavn and Gaana.

“With Google Play Music subscription, Indian subscribers can listen to their favourite music across a variety of languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and more. This music can be accessed from any device with your Google Account. To make the experience deeply personalized, we’ve plugged into Google’s understanding of context and machine learning to recommend the right music at the right moment based on each listener’s preference, place and activity,”said Elias Roman, Lead Product Manager, Google Play Music.

In India, Google decided to charge Rs. 89 per month for the service which makes it the most affordable among the competition. Apple Music is currently priced at Rs. 120 per month while other major players including Saavn and Gaana are charging Rs.99 per month respectively. While the cost difference is not much, it’s most the catalog, features, localisation and the original content that will help users to choose the best music subscription service.

Google Play Music has over 40 million local and international tracks. The app is available on Android, iOS and the web.

