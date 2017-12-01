Google Play ‘Best of 2017’ apps, movies, books, etc announced

Google has announced the most popular apps, games, music and books on Google Play in India as well as globally for 2017. Google has announced the most popular apps, games, music and books on Google Play in India as well as globally for 2017.

Google has announced the most popular apps, games, music and books on Google Play in India for 2017. The search giant also revealed top five apps, games, books, TV shows and music, globally.

In the most popular movie category, ‘Dear Zindagi’ topped the India list, followed by ‘Moana’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ in the top three. ‘The Boss Baby’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ took the fourth and the fifth position. Apps including ‘Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters’ and ‘Messenger Lite’ made it to the list of most popular apps of 2017. Other apps in the top five include ‘Selfie Camera – Beauty Camera & Photo Editor’, ‘ALTBalaji’, and ‘Paytm Mall: Online Shopping’.

Coming to the most popular game of the year, ‘Baahubali: The Game’ grabbed the top spot, beating international games like ‘WWE Champions’, ‘Super Mario Run’, and ‘Pokémon Duel’. ‘Saahore Baahubali’ by M.M. Keeravaani was the most streamed song of 2017, followed by ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ from Arijit Singh. ‘Mercy’ by Badshah, ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ by Arijit Singh, and ‘Cheez Badi’ by Neha Kakkar also made it to the list of top five most popular songs for 2017.

In the ‘top books of 2017’ category, ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ by Karan Johar grabbed the top spot. It was followed by ‘India 2017’ by New Media Wing, ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored’ by Rishi Kapoor, ‘I Do What I Do’ by Raghuram G. Rajan and ‘Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga’ by Sadhguru.

As for Google Play’s global best of 2017 list, ‘Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters’ is the most popular new app of 2017, ‘Super Mario Run’ grabbed top spot for the most popular new game, and ‘Moana (2016)’ is the top movie of 2017. Let us take a look at the full list:

Google Play’s global best of 2017 lists

Most popular new apps of 2017

· Photo Editor – Beauty Camera & Photo Filters

· What The Forecast?!!

· Boomerang

· TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows

· Yarn – Chat Fiction

Most popular new games of 2017

· Super Mario Run

· Bubble Witch 3 Saga

· Magic Tiles 3

· CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

· Ballz

Top five streamed songs of 2017

· HUMBLE. by Kendrick Lamar

· Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

· DNA. by Kendrick Lamar

· Mask Off by Future

· Body Like A Back Road by Sam Hunt

Top five movies of 2017

· Moana (2016)

· Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

· Wonder Woman (2017)

· Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

· Doctor Strange (2016)

Top five TV shows of 2017

· Game of Thrones

· Rick and Morty

· The Walking Dead

· The Big Bang Theory

· Doctor Who

Top five books of 2017

· The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

· It by Stephen King

· The Battlemage by Taran Matharu

· Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher

· Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

