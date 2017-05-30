Google Photo Books now available for Android and iOS users in the US

The Photo Books feature has come to both Android and iOS. The Photo Books feature has come to both Android and iOS.

At this year’s I/O, Google introduced a new option of printing your photos using Google Photos. The feature went live earlier this month, but only on desktop. The software giant had earlier said that the feature would eventually come to the smartphone app. Now, the Photo Books feature has come to both Android and iOS. The service is currently available in the US and the new update should rollout to more countries in the coming days.

Google Photo Books essentially lets you print photos from the library. With Photo Books, users can print physical picture albums from the Photos app. Google will use its machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to automatically suggest photo books for you to buy.

Pricing starts at $9.99 (or approx Rs. 645) for the softcover book with 20 pages, while the hardcover book is priced at $19.99 (or approx Rs. 1285). If you want more, it will cost $0.35 ( or approx Rs. 22) per page in the softcover book or $0.65 (or approx Rs. 41) in the hardcover book.

Besides Google Photo Books, the software giant announced a number of sharing options coming to its photography app. That includes a “suggested sharing” feature, which will automatically recognise the people in your photos and recommend you to share it with that person. Then, there’s a shared library feature which will allow users to share their photo library with their friends or family. Google also announced that its Photos app is being used by more than 500 million monthly active users, up from the 200 million revealed last year.

