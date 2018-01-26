Google offers more controls to mute ads with two new features

Google has introduced additions to its Ad Settings and Mute This Ad features to give users more control to mute ads that they see online. Google has introduced additions to its Ad Settings and Mute This Ad features to give users more control to mute ads that they see online.

Google has introduced additions to its Ad Settings and Mute This Ad features to give users more control to mute ads that they see online. Users can now mute specific reminder ads in apps and on websites that partner with Google to show ads. The search giant is looking to expand the tool to control ads on YouTube, Search and Gmail in the coming months.

“In your Ad Settings, you can turn ads personalisation on or off at any time. Now you can see information about reminder ads and control which advertisers can show you these ads,” said Jon Krafcik, Group Product Manager, Data Privacy and Transparency at Google in a blog post.

Additionally, Google will now recognise the ads that users mute, and mute it across all devices they’re signed in with their Google account. This means, if one mutes a particular ad on their smartphone, then it will also be muted on their laptop. The tool will soon be made available across more apps and websites that partner with Google to show ads.

To recall, Google introduced the ‘Mute This Ad’ feature in 2012. It lets people block an ad that they don’t want to see. According to Krafcik, Google received more than five billion pieces of feedback in 2017, from people who used the feature. Close to one million ads were removed from Google’s ad network, based on users’ feedback.

“We’re constantly working to improve these controls. Just last September, we rolled out a major update to Google Dashboard, our tool that shows a broad overview of the data in your Google Account, so that it’s easier to use on a touch screen and is better integrated into My Account,” reads the blog post.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd