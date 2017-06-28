Google News for desktop redesigned for a cleaner look, adds Story cards

Google News for desktop has been redesigned with a new user interface (UI), story cards, dedicated fact Check block, and more. Google News for desktop has been redesigned with a new user interface (UI), story cards, dedicated fact Check block, and more.

According to a Google blog post, the update makes news more accessible, easier to navigate, and gives more control to users. The new UI is more cleaner, and redesigned for easier browsing. Let us take a look at what has really changed:

First up, Google has rolled out a new card format for News that makes it easier to spot and browse through related articles about a story. It prominently displays publisher names and article labels. There’s a dedicated navigation column on the left to sections that user’s customise. “You can jump quickly to news you enjoy, whether it’s standard sections like Sports or Entertainment, or those created by you and powered by your queries, such as FIFA World Cup or Bollywood,” said Anand Paka, Product Manager, Google News in the blog post.

Up next, there’s a new navigation bar with ‘Headlines,’ ‘Local’ as well as ‘For You’ tabs. Users can sign in to personalise ‘Local’ and ‘For You’ sections. While ‘Local,’ shows mainly shows stories from where user is currently located, the ‘For You’ tab lets users create a their own mini news feed with topics they’re interested in.

Coming to Story cards, they help users “explore different perspectives to gain a well-rounded understanding of an issue.” Story cards on Google news has a ‘More About’ tab on the left, which displays related tags. Cards now show a second labeled article in addition to the the top headline for each story.

The ‘Full Coverage’ page lets readers explore articles or news stories in detail. The section can be accessed from the story card, and lets users sort by relevance or date, see top videos, and browse top news topics in the ‘Related’ block.

Further, Google News has a added Fact Check block on the right column of ‘Headlines’ that shows the recently published top fact checked articles. The feature is only available in the US as of now. Google has also improved the algorithmic selection, which shows up more related videos in the player when a video is played.

Finally, all settings now appear in one place. Users can now name their custom sections, edit existing sections, and type in interests they want to see in the ‘For You’ tab. Google will let users identify news sources they’d want to see more often from.

“We’re rolling out this update globally in the coming days. We hope the new design enables you to easily access quality journalism, bolstered with meaningful insights and comprehensive coverage,” the blog post reads.

