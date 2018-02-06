Google, NCERT partner to bring Digital Citizenship and Safety course to classrooms

Google will partner NCERT, and enhance the ICT curriculum, to introduce a course on digital safety (Image Source: Google) Google will partner NCERT, and enhance the ICT curriculum, to introduce a course on digital safety (Image Source: Google)

Google announced its partnership with NCERT on the Safer Internet Day 2018, to introduce a Digital Citizenship and Safety course in the ICT (information and communications technology) curriculum. The course has been designed to teach students the social, ethical and legal aspects of Internet safety. Google’s Digital Citizenship and Safety coursework, evaluation has been divided in to four categories – Being Smart, Being Safe, Being a Digital Citizen and Being Future Ready. The course will also inform teachers about digital citizenship.

Divided across several levels, the course for lower classes will focus on engaging with technology and learning the use of basic digital tools. In middle classes students will be taught about the basics of the internet, concepts of account safety and distinguishing good content from bad. An advanced course includes topics such as privacy, device management, intellectual property and reputation management. Online financial literacy and cyber crime concepts will be introduced at graduation level of the course.

Google has also announced the winners of its Web Rangers Contest, an initiative designed to spread awareness about Internet safety and promote digital citizenship. The third edition of the contest saw more than 5000 entries of projects, campaigns and posters from across India, said Google in a press statement.

“Through our course integration with NCERT, we aim to catch children young and teach them the essentials of staying safe, while exploring the online world,” said Sunita Mohanty, Director, Trust and Safety, Google India. “We hope this initiative will prepare our students to identify the threats and ensure a safe web experience online,” said Dr Amarendra Behera, Joint Director, CIET – NCERT.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd