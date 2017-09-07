Google My Business feature will help SMBs manage their business online

Google has launched a feature called ‘Google My Business’ for SMBs (small and medium businesses), that will enable business owners to manage their business listings from a dashboard on Google Search. Google has launched a feature called ‘Google My Business’ for SMBs (small and medium businesses), that will enable business owners to manage their business listings from a dashboard on Google Search.

Google has launched a feature called ‘Google My Business’ for SMBs (small and medium businesses), that will enable business owners to manage their business listings from a dashboard on Google Search. Any user who has a registered business account with Google can find their business on Google Search, update business details, and check how many searches are being made for their business.

According to analytics shared by Google in a press statement, more than 80 per cent of people search the web to find local information. This is likely to help businesses with complete listings on Google to gain customer trust. Further, it could attract 38 per cent more in-store visits, and 29 per cent more chances to see a purchase.

Google My Business feature allows a user to add or correct business information, post updated hours, post on Google, and share photos – important to the business. Additionally, a user can see listing views, and analyse their performance. This feature also lets a user know when they upload photos and offers tips on ways to enhance listing.

To use the Google My Business feature, users will need a business account registered on Google. The dashboard of this feature appears on Google Search once a user is logged in. After login, a menu appears, that allows a user to update profile, and upload pictures relevant to their business.

