Google Android Oreo (Go Edition) announced, aims at entry-level smartphones

At the third annual Google for India event in New Delhi, the software giant announced Android Oreo (Go Edition) – a light weight OS designed for entry-level smartphones. Android Go project was first announced at the annual I/O in May this year, and now Google is ready to ship the OS to developers and manufacturers.

Android Oreo (Go Edition) is different from the regular Android Oreo. After all, the skinned-down OS is optmised for low-end devices with 512MB to 1GB RAM. Google says Android Oreo (Go Edition) apps are designed specifically for smartphones with entry-level specifications. The company also promises that the apps are designed to run smoothly and fast on Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphones. The list of optimised apps include the Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, Gboard, Google Play, Chrome, and the new Files Go app by Google.

“Android Oreo is the most secure version of Android yet, so when you buy an Android Oreo (Go edition) device, you’ll be getting all the same security features”, the company says, explaining that Google Play Protect will be available on these low-end phones.

The search engine company says the average app is now 15 per cent faster on an Android Go phone, while the storage that preinstalled Google apps need is 50 per cent smaller on this new light OS. Other than that, Android Oreo (Go Edition) also comes with a tailored version of the Google Play Store.

