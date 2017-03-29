Google launches Knowledge Graph in Bengali language

The Knowledge Graph enables users to search for things, people or places that Google knows about such as sports teams, buildings, geographical features, celestial objects, works of art and more. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters) The Knowledge Graph enables users to search for things, people or places that Google knows about such as sports teams, buildings, geographical features, celestial objects, works of art and more. (Image for representation, Source: Reuters)

Aimed at helping Bengali speakers discover new information quickly, Google on Wednesday announced the introduction of Knowledge Graph in the Bengali language on Google Search.

What is more, Google said its search will now also support spell correction for Bengali queries, improving the search experience for the millions of Bengali speakers around the world.

The Knowledge Graph enables users to search for things, people or places that Google knows about — landmarks, celebrities, cities, sports teams, buildings, geographical features, movies, celestial objects, works of art and more.

“Google has already begun to gradually roll-out the Knowledge Graph in Bengali and will be made available to users around the world. Today’s update will make it much easier for the over 200 million Bengali speakers to search for things they care about,” Google India said in a statement.

Google Knowledge Graph is currently available in 41 languages and it is tuned based on what people search for, and what Google finds out on the web, improving results over time. The feature allows users to get straight to the answer and not trillions of webpages to scroll through.

“Starting today, when you search for cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in Bengali, Google Search will show you things, not strings – and you’ll instantly get information that’s relevant to your query such as Sourav’s date of birth, his number as an active cricket player, or links to his profile on social media in Bengali,” the statement added.

