Google I/O 2017 to take place from May 17-19: Report

Google I/O 2017, which is the company’s big developer conference will kick off on May 17 and go on till May 19. The annual three-day conference is one of the biggest events in the tech firm’s calendar. This will be the 11th Google I/O developer conference, and for the third time the event is taking place at Shoreline Amphitheatre, in Mount View, California.

As 9to5Google pointed out, the official Android Developers account posted a cryptic tweet with some numbers, which held the details for the date and location of the 2017 Google I/O developer conference.

Google had sent out a puzzle with ‘Save the Date’ to developers who had to solve this in order to get information on the dates, and some of those who managed to get the answer are getting free tickets to the conference. The final answer confirmed the dates as May 17, 18 and 19.

The official I/O events page has been updated to reflect the 2017 conference is coming, but the website still says “check back soon for more details.” Google will soon release more updates about its developer conference, including dates and details on the session. It is expected the company will once again use a lottery system to hand out passes, something it did last year.

The software giant usually offers a look at the latest mobile operating system to developers early, and announces the upcoming features, though the final build rolls out towards the end of the year. We still don’t know the name of the next version of Android or the new features it will bring on the table.

At last year’s developer conference, Artificial intelligence was the big focus. Google also made a huge push into the virtual reality with its Daydream VR, and its assistant-focused Allo app along with Google Home speaker. We’ll have to wait and see if some hardware also makes its way to Google I/O 2017 as well.

