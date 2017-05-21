Google I/O 2017 takeaways: AI, Machine learning, VR, and more

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning took the centerstage at this year’s I/O. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning took the centerstage at this year’s I/O.

This year’s I/O, Google’s annual developers conference, which held earlier this week in Mountain View, California, is over now. The keynote was addressed by CEO Sundar Pichai, followed by a number of technical sessions throughout the three-day conference. At its keynote, India-born Pichai reiterated Google’s transition announced last year from “mobile first” to “AI first”. Here’s a look at the key takeaways from this year’s I/O.

Google sees future in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning took the centerstage at this year’s I/O. Google’s core products, be it Google Photos to Assistant, will take advantage of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. That’s the larger plan moving forward. For example, Google is embedding artificial intelligence to cameras. Pichai announced a new technology called Google Lens. All you need to point your camera at an object, and your device will automatically identify what it is seeing. Google says pointing a camera at a WiFi router’s password label and WiFi network name will automatically get connected the phone to that WiFi network.

Using machine learning, Google’s Smart Reply feature will suggest possible smart responses to incoming emails based on your typing style and habits. The silicon valley behemoth wants to use machine learning to help more people find jobs. Google for Jobs, a new initiative announced at the annual developers conference, will use Google’s search power and machine learning to collect millions of job postings from across the internet. It’s embedded in Google search for faster, accurate results.

Google Assistant gets smarter, more capable than ever

Google Assistant is smarter and more responsive than ever, all thanks to AI and machine learning. For example, it’s now got the ability to interact through text. So, if you don’t want to speak out loud in the public – which can be really embarrassing – simply type of queries on the phone. Another great feature is the integration with Google Lens that uses AI and has built-in image recognition capabilities. It does make sense to improve Google Assistant – after all the voice-activated assistant is now available on 100 million devices. Plus, Google Assistant has finally arrived on the iPhone – a move we think will make Google more competitive in this space.

Google aims to make VR/AR accessible to millions

Like its Android platform, Google wants to make VR/AR accessible to millions. Just after launching its Daydream VR platform six month ago, the company earlier this week revealed that standalone headsets are finally coming, no phone or PC required. Both HTC and Lenovo will make a headset based on a Google reference design built in partnership with Qualcomm. Google also revealed that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ will receive a software update making them Daydream compatible. LG’s next flagship smartphone, likely the V30 that launches in later this year, will also be Daydream ready.

The software giant showed its commitment to augmented reality as well. A Tango-compatible smartphone, ASUS ZenFone AR that will be available this summer. It also announced Tango into the classroom with Expeditions AR.

‘Android Go’ will expand user base significantly

Google’s mobile operating system has more than 2 billion active monthly Android users in the world. This is the big milestone in itself. It just shows Google’s reach through a mobile OS that has over 2 billion users. Things don’t end here. Google, obviously, wants more people to use Android as a preferred mobile OS. So, it announced a new Android Go project that could significantly multiply its user base especially in countries like India and Brazil. This is a new variant of Android O designed for entry-level smartphones. It is still Android O, but the software has been optimised for smartphones with lower capable hardware internals. While we didn’t see any new smartphone that’s being powered by Android Go, but Google says the first devices will ship only in 2018.

Disclaimer: The author attended the annual I/O on the invite of Google, which paid for travel and accommodation

