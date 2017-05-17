Google I/O 2017 keynote live: Android O, Google Assistant on iPhone and more

Google I/O 2017 keynote live: Google will reveal key products, and make announcements around Android, ChromeOS and more. Google I/O 2017 keynote live: Google will reveal key products, and make announcements around Android, ChromeOS and more.

Google’s I/O 2017 keynote, which is the company’s annual developer conference, will take place today. Google CEO Sundar Pichai will start the keynote, which begins at 10.30 pm IST. The keynote will go on till 12.00 AM IST if you go by Google’s schedule on the official I/O 2017 website. Google will also be streaming the event live on YouTube.

For those who want to watch the livestream, just go to events.google.com/io/live. The conference is taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Now Google I/O is where the company makes announcements regarding its upcoming Android OS, and other updates for developers.

This year, Google is expected to reveal more details about Android O, for which the developer preview is already out. It is also expected to make an announcement around Google Assistant coming to Apple’s iPhone, so we’re guessing Siri might have some serious competition soon. Google will also likely announce a new VR headset for its DayDream platform. DayDream is Google’s VR platform, which was revealed at last year’s I/O.

Google will also give updates on Android Wear, and there are expectations that the company’s upcoming Fuchsia OS could be revealed at the event.

We’ll be posting live updates from the Google I/O keynote straight from the event. Keep following our blog for details.

