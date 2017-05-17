Google I/O 2017: What time is the keynote, how to watch livestream and more questions answered

For iOS and Android users, Google has rolled out its official app called Google I/O 2017 to watch the event live directly on mobile. For iOS and Android users, Google has rolled out its official app called Google I/O 2017 to watch the event live directly on mobile.

Google is about to kick off its annual developer’s conference I/O at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Google I/O keynote, which will be addressed by CEO Sundar Pichai, along with other talks will be livestreamed from Google Developers YouTube channel.

The keynote, which will be one of the highlights of the conference will be streamed at 10 am (local time)/10:30 p.m. IST. Major announcements including Android O, integration of Google Assistant into iPhone, Android Wear as well as Fuchsia OS are expected at Google I/O. Let us take a look at everything you need to know about Google’s upcoming event:

What time is it?

Google I/O keynote address will start at 10 AM local time or 10:30 PM IST on May 17. The three-day event will begin May 17 and end May 19. For users on iOS and Android, Google has rolled out its official app called Google I/O 2017 to watch the event live directly on mobile.

Is there a livestream for Google I/O?

Yes. Google will livestream its conference via Google Developers YouTube page. There does not seem to be an option to watch the keynote in 360 degree this time. There’s a dedicated Google I/O events page as well that will livestream various keynote addresses.

What will Google announce?

We can expect quite a few big announcements for the Search giant at the event. The highlight will probably be Android O, company’s next-generation of operating system for mobiles and tablets. Other than that, Google Assistant coming to iPhone qualifies as a major development as well.

Further, Google’s new operating system, codenamed Fuchsia could also be revealed. The OS, which will be based on Google’s ‘Magenta’ kernel, is said to have a card-based ‘Armadillo’ UI. Google is likely to discuss Android Wear 2.0, in terms of how developers can take advantage of the OS’ features like Google Assistant and standalone apps.

Next up, is Daydream, which is Google’s VR platform. The search giant has a augmented reality and virtual reality keynote planned on the second day of its conference where it is likely to roll out updates for Daydream.

