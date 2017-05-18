Google I/O 2017: HTC, Lenovo working on standalone Daydream VR headsets

Google plans to launch ‘Standalone VR’ headsets that won’t require a smartphone to work. Google plans to launch ‘Standalone VR’ headsets that won’t require a smartphone to work.

Google on Wednesday released a new standalone virtual reality headset that does not need to be paired with a smartphone or any other device. At Google I/O 2017, which is currently happening in Mountain View, California, the company said it is working with HTC and Lenovo on a standalone VR headset, complete with position tracking.

Google worked with Qualcomm to develop the design for the standalone headset. These headsets from Google’s partner companies will arrive sometime later this year.

These headsets come with new WorldSense positional tracking, which basically lets the headset track your movements in space – without the need to install any external sensors.

“These devices build on what’s already great about smartphone-based VR, and make the experience even easier and more comfortable with WorldSense,” Google explained in a blog post.

The biggest highlight of these handsets will be that they don’t require a smartphone or PC like most other existing headsets, such as Samsung Gear VR and Google’s own VR headset. Other VR headsets like Sony’s PlayStation VR must be connected to the PlayStation 4 in order to get fully functional. HTC also sells its own VR headset, the Vive, which requires a high-end PC to operate.

The headsets, from HTC and Lenovo, will use Daydream, Google’s virtual reality platform that was launched in 2016. Both headsets have built-in screens, processors, and sensors so that you don’t need to insert your phone. And being a Daydream-compatible headset, they will deliver a high-quality VR experience.

Google also announced that LG will introduce a compatible phone later this year, while Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S8 and S8+ will also support Daydream via a software update.

Disclaimer: The reporter is attending Google’s I/O conference at the invite of Google India

