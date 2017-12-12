Google introduces 3 photography apps, dubbed ‘appsperiments’

The new photography applications are ‘Storyboard’ (available on Android only), “‘Selfissimo!’ (available on iOS and Android) and ‘Scrubbies”‘ (available on iOS only). (Image Source: Google Research Blog) The new photography applications are ‘Storyboard’ (available on Android only), “‘Selfissimo!’ (available on iOS and Android) and ‘Scrubbies”‘ (available on iOS only). (Image Source: Google Research Blog)

Google has introduced three photography apps which are part of a new series that it has dubbed as photography ‘appsperiments’.

“We’re launching the first installment of a series of photography appsperiments: Usable and useful mobile photography experiences built on experimental technology. Our ‘appsperimental’ approach was inspired in part by ‘Motion Stills’,” the company wrote in a research blog late on Monday.

“‘Motion Stills’ is an app developed by researchers that converts short videos into cinemagraphs and time lapses using experimental stabilisation and rendering technologies,” Google added. The new photography applications are ‘Storyboard’ (available on Android only), “‘Selfissimo!’ (available on iOS and Android) and ‘Scrubbies”‘ (available on iOS only).

The ‘Storyboard’ app takes video clips and automatically pulls out six frames that it lays out in a comic book-style template. ‘Selfissimo!’ is an automated selfie photographer that snaps a black and white photograph each time the user poses.

‘Scrubbies’ lets the user easily manipulate the speed and direction of video playback to produce video loops that highlight actions, capture funny faces and replay moments. The tech giant has also urged users to try out the new apps and provide feedback via the in-app feedback links.

