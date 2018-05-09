Google I/O 2018: What is Google Lens, top features, and how to get it?

Google I/O 2018: What is Google Lens, how does it work, and compatible devices? Google I/O 2018: What is Google Lens, how does it work, and compatible devices?

Last year, Google Lens generated the maximum buzz among the developer community. The AI-powered feature uses machine learning to rely upon the phone’s camera and give you contextual information about your surroundings. Until last year, Google was limited to its Pixel and Pixel 2 series. During the I/O 2018, Google has announced that the feature is expanding to a number of Android smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know about Google Lens.

Google I/O 2018: What is Google Lens?

Think Google Lens as an improved version of Google Goggles that was discontinued in 2014. Google Lens is capable of scanning a product, image or animal in your environment and tell you what object it is. All you need to point out the phone’s camera and press the lens button on the camera. Lens can then identify the object and pull up all the relevant information on the screen. For example, it can tell you the types of flowers, just by pointing at the flower through the phone’s camera. Or else, you can point out the camera at a restaurant and it will give users reviews of the restaurant.

Google I/O 2018: What you can do with Google Lens?

Google Lens is getting a ton of new features, such as smart text selection, style match, and real-time search. With smart text selection, users can point your phone’s camera at the text, then highlight that text within Google Lens, and copy it to use on your device. Imagine pointing a device at a Wi-Fi password and being able to copy-paste directly into the Wi-Fi login window. Another interesting feature is Style match. For example, you pay a visit to a high-end boutique and spot a distinctive style shirt but found it too expensive.

With Style match, point a camera at the shirt and Google Lens will show similar shirts along with the prices. As the name suggests, real-time search will let you search results related to a particular object without any delay. Point your phone at the Taj Mahal and you will get all the information about its history in mere seconds.

Google I/O 2018: When will Google Lens come to my phone?

Google Lens was originally available on the company’s Pixel and Pixel 2 series. Then, in February this year, the search giant announced the feature would be available on Android smartphones via Google Photos. At I/O 2018, Googe announced that Lens will come natively into a number of Android smartphones from leading brands like LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, Sony, HMD/Nokia, Transsion, TCL, OnePlus, BQ, and Asus.

