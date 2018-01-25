Google I/O 2018 will kick off on May 8 in Mountain View

Google I/O 2018 date and location: May 8-10 in Mountain View, California. Google I/O 2018 date and location: May 8-10 in Mountain View, California.

Google’s annual I/O 2018 conference will run from May 8-10, and will be held in the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The Search giant posted a binary code to reveal the Google.com/io website. The ticketing process hasn’t been changed from previous years. The company has announced that interested people can buy tickets for the annual I/O conference from February 22 to February 27.

This isn’t unusual, as Google’s I/O is usually held in the month of May. Google hosts a number of events throughout the year, but the annual I/O remains the company’s biggest conference to attract global developers. The company traditionally announces a new version of Android and other important updates at the I/O developers’ conference. Google I/O 2017 focused on Android O, the entry-level Android Go platform for emerging markets, standalone Daydream VR headsets, and Google Assistant updates.

Google always live streams the entire event, and this year will be no different. The exact schedule, agenda of sessions, and pricing of tickets have not been announced yet. A lot can be expected from this year’s Google I/O, including the next version of Android. In fact, Google seems to have already teased the next version of Android in its online puzzle. Google has posted an image of Pineapple Cake sitting on a table, possibly hinting that the follow up to Android Oreo will be named after dessert starting with the letter “P”.

You nailed it. #io18 will be held May 8-10 @ Shoreline Amphitheatre! Apply to purchase a ticket from 2/22, 10AM PST to 2/27, 5PM PST. pic.twitter.com/yfRC949fee — Google Developers (@googledevs) January 24, 2018

There’s a good chance we may learn about Android Wear 3.0 at Google I/O 2018. We also hope to see Google’s consistent push into the virtual reality space. Though we won’t see an updated version of the Google Daydream VR, we are likely to expect announcements related to new VR games and software experiences. The Assistant is expected to get much love from Google at the I/O 2018. Hopefully we are going to see a ton of improvements within Google Assistant.

