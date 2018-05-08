Google I/O 2018 keynote LIVE UPDATES: Android P, Machine Learning and other big announcements

Google I/O 2018 Keynote address LIVE UPDATES: Here are the top announcements from Google I/O 2018 live. Google I/O 2018 Keynote address LIVE UPDATES: Here are the top announcements from Google I/O 2018 live.

Google I/O 2018 Keynote address LIVE UPDATES: Google I/O 2018 opens today on May with a live keynote address by Sundar Pichai. The annual developer conference is taking place at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The Google I/O keynote begins at 10 am Pacific or 10:30 pm IST. There will be a livestream for the keynote on the Google YouTube channel which users can watch.

This year’s I/O will be more exciting than ever. Google will talk about Android, WearOS, Android TV, Android Auto, ArCore, and beyond. As expected, Google will announce the second Developer Preview of Android P. There’s also a solid chance we could see a revamped version of Google News, and a set of new features for Google Assistant. Google is also likely to focus on WearOS, though whether we will get a full fledge revival of this remains to be seen. Google will also focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence at the I/O 2018 conference.