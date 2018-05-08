Google I/O 2018 keynote LIVE UPDATES: Android P, Machine Learning and other big announcements

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Google I/O 2018 Keynote address LIVE UPDATES: Google CEO Sundar Pichai will host the IO 2018 keynote where we expected announcements on Android P, Google Assistant, WearOS, Google Home, Android Auto and more

Written by Shruti Dhapola | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 9:23:48 pm
Google, Google I/O 2018, Google I/O 2018 live, Google I/O 2018 announcements, Android P, Google I/O, Google I/O 2018 India time, Google I/O 2018 stream online Google I/O 2018 Keynote address LIVE UPDATES: Here are the top announcements from Google I/O 2018 live.

Google I/O 2018 Keynote address LIVE UPDATES: Google I/O 2018 opens today on May with a live keynote address by Sundar Pichai. The annual developer conference is taking place at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The Google I/O keynote begins at 10 am Pacific or 10:30 pm IST. There will be a livestream for the keynote on the Google YouTube channel which users can watch.

This year’s I/O will be more exciting than ever. Google will talk about Android, WearOS, Android TV, Android Auto, ArCore, and beyond. As expected, Google will announce the second Developer Preview of Android P. There’s also a solid chance we could see a revamped version of Google News, and a set of new features for  Google Assistant. Google is also likely to focus on WearOS, though whether we will get a full fledge revival of this remains to be seen. Google will also focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence at the I/O 2018 conference.

Google I/O 2018 keynote live updates: Google CEO Sundar Pichai to come on stage soon

    21:15 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Google I/O 2018: What to expect

    Google I/O will see new major announcements on Android P, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence as well. Other product announcements expected are around Google Photos, AR and VR, Google News.

    21:11 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Google I/O 2018: Keynote by Sundar Pichai to start soon

    The queues are ready outside Google’s Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View where the company is hosting its keynote. Google I/O keynote will have CEO Sundar Pichai make key product announcements.

    Google I/O is the company's annual developer conference, where it makes key announcements regarding its future products.  The focus this year will be on Machine Learning and Artificial intelligence, which are some of the most important fields for the company. Google will also showcase the new Android P operating system, though the final build will be release later. Google News, Google Photos, Android Things, AR and VR announcements are also expected at the I/O 2018 conference.

