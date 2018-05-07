Google I/O 2018: What to expect, and how to watch live stream

Google I/O 2018 developer conference will run from May 8-10, and will be held in the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Google I/O 2018 developer conference will run from May 8-10, and will be held in the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Google I/O, the search and services giant’s flagship annual developer conference, is upon us. Even though the conference is primarily meant for developers, its impact will be felt across Google’s entire-lineup of services and products over the course of the next year. This year, Google will once again hold the developer conference near its home in Mountain View, California. As expected, the Sundar Pichai-led company will use the developer conference to announce new software products and tools. We will see what’s new in Android, WearOS, Google Assistant, ARCore, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Google I/O 2018.

Google I/O 2018: When is it and where is it

Like last year, Google I/O 2018 will be happening in Mountain View, California at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. The conference is happening between May 8 and 10. Over the course of a three-day event, Google will hold multiple sessions and presentations to highlight its apps and services. Developers can take part in these sessions and learn how to create apps for Google’s core products.

Google I/O 2018: How can I watch the live stream?

Google I/O 2018 kicks-off with a keynote at 10am PT (or 9:30pm in India). The keynote will be delivered by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google. Typically, Google livestreams the keynote through a dedicated I/O website, and this year will be no different. You can always log in to Google Developers YouTube channel to watch the live stream. Also, Google has launched I/O 2018 apps for Android and iOS platforms, which will offer a deep dive into key sessions that are being planned.

Google I/0 2018: What can I expect from the developer conference?

Android P

Although Android P won’t be shipping before August, Google likes to talk about the next version of Android a bit early and there is no better place than the annual I/O developer conference. Google has already released on developer preview of Android P, which focuses on major changes coming to the mobile OS, including an official support of a ‘notch’ and new privacy features.

At Google I/O, we can expect the company to reveal the rest of the features. Normally, Google discloses the release date of the second preview of the upcoming OS, which is typically an open beta. Don’t expect Google to reveal the name of Android P just yet, though. That’s usually reserved for an August unveiling.

Google Assistant and Google Lens

Over the last few months, Google has been focusing a lot on the Assistant – its voice-enabled virtual assistant. Google recently announced that its Assistant is now available on more than 5,000 devices.

The reach of Google Assistant has surely increased in the past few months, as the virtual assistant now supports more than 30 different languages. Notably, Google Assistant is also available on feature phones as well. At I/O, we can expect Google to highlight the Assistant’s global reach.

At I/O 2017, the company introduced its AR-powered photo-recognition tool — Google Lens. This year, we can expect to see a slew of new Google Lens features being announced at the annual developer conference. An update to Google Lens might be on the cards. During the launch of the G7 ThinQ, LG hinted at Googe Lens will gain new features and the announcement will be made at I/O 2018.

Google AR and VR

Google I/O 2018’s schedule shows that the company is putting a lot of emphasis on the two emerging technologies — AR and VR. Last year, Google killed the Project Tango and instead the focus has been shifted to its ARCore initiative.

Expect to see Google urging developers to make educational content, apps, and experiences for Android with the help of ARCore. VR is not dead, at least, for Google. The DayDream initiative is still alive and we can expect some sort of update, probably a new headset. Who knows?

WearOS

At least year’s I/O, Google hardly talked about wearables which shook everyone by surprise. This year, however, Google should be making some announcement related to WearOS. It already has changed the name of Android Wear to WearOS. Hopefully, Google will end the suspense at its “What’s new in WearOS” session that is being planned for May 8.

Google gaming device/streaming service

Google is reportedly working on a dedicated gaming service, alongside a dedicated device. A subscription-based video game streaming service is internally called “Yeti” that takes advantage of either a Google Chromecast, or possibly a brand new home console. While Google has been mum about the gaming service/device, we can expect the company to use the I/O 2018 stage to announce its venture into gaming.

