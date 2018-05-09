Google I/O 2018: Here are the top features coming to Android P

Google I/O 2018: From Adaptive brightness to iPhone X-like gestures, here are all the features coming to Android P. Google I/O 2018: From Adaptive brightness to iPhone X-like gestures, here are all the features coming to Android P.

At its annual I/O 2018, Google has announced a number of new features that are coming to Android P, its latest mobile operating system. Google says its Android P will focus on three things: intelligence, simplicity, and digital wellbeing.

And the big focus has been on artificial intelligence and machine learning. For instance, the new “Adaptive battery” feature uses on-device machine learning, which essentially tries to adapt to your usage patterns based on the apps you use and at what times of the day. Google says it has seen a 30 per cent reduction in CPU app wake-ups.

Then there is a new “Adaptive brightness” feature that automatically adjusts the brightness on your preferences. The idea is to make less of manual adjustments. Google is also trying to make the user interface more responsive and intelligent in the form of “Predictive actions”. Say, for example, if you search for Avengers: Infinity War, you will see a shortcut to the YouTube app, and you might also see a suggestion to buy tickets in the Fandango app.

While a new Android “Slices” feature will display small functions of the app into your search results. For instance, if you type “Lyft”, you will not only see the Lyft icons but users will be able to book a ride as well. Google said an early access program is coming next month for developers.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of Android P is that the iPhone X-like gesture interface. So, a new set of gestures can actually replace Android’s traditional home button. You can swipe up from the bottom of the display to see all of your recent open apps. And swiping up a second time from there will display the all apps screen.

Google also talked about a new Dashboard app that shows how much time you’ve spent in particular apps, and how many notifications you’ve received. The company says developers will be able to further break down these statistics within an app, say, in case of YouTube.

Surprisingly, the Android P public beta will be available on seven phones in addition to Google’s Pixel and Pixel 2 series. The list includes the likes of Nokia 7 Plus, Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, Essential PH‑1, and OnePlus 6. Notably, the latter smartphone is yet to launch and will be made official in London on May 16.

