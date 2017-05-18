Google Home adds free hands-free voice calling, Bluetooth support and more

Google at its I/O developer conference in Mountain View, California announced bunch of new features for its Google Home speaker. The new “proactive assistance” is coming to Home, which allows you to set a meeting, get a reminder, traffic alerts and do more with notifications.

The new feature of hands-free calling has been added to Google Home, so now you can simply say the name of the person you want to call from your phonebook and assistant will make that call for you. These calls will be free in U.S and Canada. The Google Assistant in Google Home will be capable of personalized calling based on person’s voice. By default the call is from a private number, but users’ can optionally put their own numbers as well for all calls and Google Assistant will use number whenever it recognizes the person in particular.

Google will be rolling out hands-free calling in the U.S to all the existing Google Home devices over the next few months.

Additionally, Google has added Bluetooth support for Google Home. Users will now be able to connect and play any audio from any Android and iOS device. Also, Spotify in addition to subscription service will now be adding free music service to Google Home. Furthermore, Google is adding support from SoundCloud and Deezer music services as well. For videos, the Home will now add support from HBO Now.

