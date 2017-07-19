Google Glass is back, but this time as Glass Enterprise Edition

Glass Enterprise Edition still largely resembles the original smart glasses, with an optical head-mounted display and built-in camera. Glass Enterprise Edition still largely resembles the original smart glasses, with an optical head-mounted display and built-in camera.

Glass Enterprise Edition, a new version of Google Glass has been announced by Team X, which is part of Google’s parent company Alphabet. But this time around Google is more clear in its approach. It will sell a revamped version of the controversial smart glasses to business and hence the name Glass Enterprise Edition.

Glass Enterprise Edition still largely resembles the original smart glasses, with an optical head-mounted display and built-in camera. The new version features improved battery life, an eight megapixel camera, up from 5-megapixel shooter from the previous model, better Wi-Fi connectivity, and a more powerful processor.

“We first saw signs of Glass’ potential for businesses in the Glass Explorer days,” project lead Jay Kothari wrote in a blog post announcing Glass Enterprise Edition.

“Now the Glass product team is back at X, and we’ll be collaborating with the Google Cloud team and our partners to help customers across a variety of business sectors make the most of Glass”, said Kothari. “Together, we’re looking forward to seeing more businesses give their workers a way to work faster and in a more focused way, hands-free.”

The enterprise edition is designed for the industry, and large business. Google says companies like General Electric, DHL and Volkswagen as well as a number of healthcare and logistics companies have been a part of developing the next-generation Google Glass for the past two years.

“We’ve spent the last two years working closely with a network of more than 30 expert partners to build customized software and business solutions for Glass for people in these fields”, Kothari, wrote in a blog post.

Google first introduced the augmented reality Google Glass in 2013, which promised to be the next big thing in the tech world. Google Glass was supposed to take pictures, notify alerts, find locations on a map and more, without the need to take out the companion phone. It was sold for an astronomical price of $1700. However, Google stopped selling its Google Glass around the world in 2015 citing privacy concerns.

