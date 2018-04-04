Google’s former head of search and AI is joining Apple

Apple has hired John Giannandrea, Google’s former head of search and artificial intelligence, to head its own AI and machine learning unit. (Source: Reuters) Apple has hired John Giannandrea, Google’s former head of search and artificial intelligence, to head its own AI and machine learning unit. (Source: Reuters)

Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) unit will get a big boost as John Giannandrea, who is Google’s former head of search and AI, is all set to join the Cupertino-based technology giant. The news was first reported by The New York Times. Giannandrea joined Google back in 2010 and was leading the company’s search and AI units, after Amit Singhal, head of search had left. According to the report in NYT, Apple confirmed that Giannandrea will run the company’s “machine learning and AI strategy,” and he will report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

In an email written to employees, Cook announced that Giannandrea was joining Apple. He also wrote, “John shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal,” according to the report in NYT. The move comes even as Google and Amazon take the lead in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, especially in consumer products, while Apple is seen as lagging behind.

Meanwhile at Google, Jeff Dean will take over the entire AI unit at the company. Dean is currently head of the Google Brain, the company’s research unit on AI and machine learning, and a well-known expert in the field itself.

For Apple, thought the company is still play catch up when it comes to artificial intelligence and machine learning, compared to its rivals. Apple’s iPhone 4S was the first device to come with Siri, the company’s own digital voice-assistant. But in the last couple of years, Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa have moved ahead, while Siri is perceived as lagging behind in terms of accuracy. Google Assistant is on most Android devices (Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above), and given Android’s larger base, it also means a larger reach for the Assistant.

