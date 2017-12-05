Google for India LIVE: Are there big announcements on the cards?

Google for India in 2015 was hosted by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Google for India in 2015 was hosted by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google is hosting its ‘Google for India’ event in New Delhi today. The search giant has already sent out invites for the event, which starts at 10:15 AM. “Join global product and business leaders from Google as they share insights into our commitment to India’s next billion users and our role as a growth engine for the country,” the invite reads.

Caesar Sengupta who is the vice president of product management at Google along with Martha Welsh, director of Google Maps, and more speakers will be present at the event.

Google for India, an annual affair, is being held for the third time in a row. Google for India in 2015 was hosted by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who announced free Wi-Fi at 100 railway stations, faster search in order to improve Internet access in India, Tap to Translate, YouTube pause to buffer, and more.

