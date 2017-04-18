Google Earth gets Voyager guided tours and 3D views; now available for Android and Chrome

The redesigned version of Google Earth is available today for Chrome browser and Android. The redesigned version of Google Earth is available today for Chrome browser and Android.

The revamped version of Google Earth is finally here. The company is now rolling out an update for Google Earth for the web and Android. The redesign took over two years, and includes a number of new features to make it social and interactive.

Google has added something called Voyager which will basically allow you to browse “interactive guided tours” created by scientists, nonprofits and other “storytellers”. For instance, a collection called “This is Home”, highlights “traditional” houses around the world like reed houses in Peru or Bedouin tents in Jordan. Initially, Google has partnered with BBC and Sesame Street but the company says it will continue to add more partners in the near future.

Google has also integrated its Knowledge Graph into Earth, meaning every location you search comes with “Knowledge Card” that highlights major facts about the location. The redesigned Google Earth also have the “I m feeling lucky” button. Essentially, if a user clicks on that button in Google Earth, it will take them to one of 20,000 random destinations that were curated by Google staff. There’s also a new 3D button that will allow users to explore new places in 3D instead of the archaic flat satellite imagery.

The updated version of Google Earth is already live. The new features are available today for Google Chrome browser and Android users. Google says it will bring them to iOS later in the coming months.

Google Earth offers a way to view detailed satellite images of the Earth in a simulation of the globe. The service was originally launched in 2001 under the name EarthViewer 3D.

