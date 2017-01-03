Google Drive subscription billing starts migrating to Play Store

This change will have no affect in Google Drive ‘Terms of Service’ or the subscription rates. This change will have no affect in Google Drive ‘Terms of Service’ or the subscription rates.

A few weeks ago Google announced that billing for Google Drive storage subscription will move on to the Play Store in January, and it appears this is already live for some people. According to an AndroidPolice report, users who are already subscribed to Google Drive can check to see if the billing has moved on to their Google Play account page. For those who can’t find it, they will be getting the new billing system later this month.

The change in the billing system will have no other effect on the Google Drive subscriptions, except it brings payments to a different place. This will help Google streamline its subscription-based services under one billing system, Google Play Store. There will be no change in the ‘Google Drive Terms of Service’.

In a press note last month, Google had said the Google Play account page will be the new place where users go to manage their Google Drive subscriptions. However, users will continue to access support for the service through the help center. The pricing of storage on the Drive also remains unchanged, and the shift in billing will not be affecting users who try to access their online files.

The one upside to the new billing system is the fact that you can now use your Google Play credit to buy Google Drive storage.

Google last month added a new backup feature to Google Drive app on iOS, which makes it easier for users to shift from iOS to Android with ease. Contacts are automatically backed up to the drive, events will be added to Google Calendar, while photos and videos will be backed on to Google Photos under this feature.

