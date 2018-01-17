Google, Coursera launch new programme for entry-level IT jobs

The programme will help anyone with no prior experience to be ready for an entry-level IT support job in eight to 12 months. (Image Source: LinkedIn) The programme will help anyone with no prior experience to be ready for an entry-level IT support job in eight to 12 months. (Image Source: LinkedIn)

Google and US-based online education company Coursera on Wednesday launched Google IT Support Professional Certificate programme that will help create entry-level IT support jobs globally, including in India. The industry-relevant curriculum will allow learners to share their information with companies looking to hire entry-level support professionals, including Bank of America, Walmart, Sprint, GE Digital, PNC Bank, Infosys, TEKSystems, UPMC, and Google.

The programme will help anyone with no prior experience to be ready for an entry-level IT support job in eight to 12 months. “We developed this curriculum to address this problem head on. We are looking forward to working with Coursera, our nonprofit grantees and participating corporations to create opportunities for thousands of learners,” said Ben Fried, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Google.

Learners in the Google IT Support Professional Certificate will have access to courses designed and taught by Googlers, hands-on labs and widgets and intrapersonal ‘soft skills’ guidance. “Our collaboration with Google and top employers is designed to provide anyone, regardless of their prior experience or training, with the resources they need to succeed as IT professionals,” Raghav Gupta, India Country Director, Coursera, said in a statement.

Since its launch in 2012, Coursera has grown to 30 million registered learners who can choose among 2,400 courses, 236 specialisations and four master’s degrees.

