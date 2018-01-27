Latest News

Google Chrome now lets you permanently mute autoplay in websites

Google has released a new version of its Chrome Internet browser which lets users permanently mute websites that autoplay videos.

San Francisco | Published: January 27, 2018
Google has released a new version of its Chrome Internet browser which lets users permanently mute websites that autoplay videos. “Available on Windows, Mac and Linux, the new version — Chrome 64 lets you permanently mute websites that autoplay videos,” The Independent reported late on Thursday.

Users need to click the “View Site Information” symbol on the left-hand edge of the “omnibar” or the address bar combined with the Google search box, to mute a site that automatically plays videos. This, however, replaces the previous “mute tab” feature that was only temporary.

The search engine giant is also adding High Dynamic Range (HDR) imaging support to Chrome 64 browser for Windows users. The feature will require a PC with the Fall Creators Update, a HDR-compatible monitor and graphics card. The latest version of Chrome also protects Mac and Windows device users against the “Meltdown” and “Spectre” processor vulnerabilities, according to The Verge.

