Google Chrome for Android gets the ability to read web pages offline

Google has made it much easier to download webpages to read offline while using Chrome on Android. In its blog post, Google mentioned that more than 45 million web pages are downloaded every week – perhaps the reason why Google is bringing new tools to make its easier to save pages and view them later.

Chrome users on Android can now long press on any link and get the option to download the webpage. The feature is also available when users press on an article suggestion on the new tab page. Moreover, Google added a “Download Page Later” option whenever the offline dinosaur appears when they no longer have an internet connection.

In addition, it’s now easier to see the page if you have previously downloaded to read offline. So, one you open a new tab, you will see articles that you have downloaded tagged with a new offline badge. A list of recent downloads is also available for easy access.

“Now you’ll always have a ready-to-go list of pages or articles to read even if you are out of data for the month or lose the network in a dead zone. Update to the latest version of Chrome and tap the download icon on any page to get started”, Google said in a blog post.

These features are available for the latest version of Chrome on Android. So all you need to do is to update Chrome to the latest version, visit a webpage you want to download, and tab the download button. Unfortunately, the update isn’t available for Chrome on iOS.

