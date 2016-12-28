Google CEO Sundar Pichai will meet students at IIT-Kharagpur on January 5

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be visiting IIT-Kharagpur on January 5. (Image source: AP) Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be visiting IIT-Kharagpur on January 5. (Image source: AP)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has a BTech degree from IIT Kharagpur, will relive his old days in the campus with teachers and students at a function on January 5. “Sundar Pichai, CEO Google and Distinguished Alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017,” IIT-Kgp director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti said.

The institute is inviting students to come back to campus on time after the winter break to be able to listen to Pichai. At an open-air theatre in the campus, the Google man will discuss his past, present and future at a function titled ‘A journey back to the past to inspire the future’ on January 5.

Pichai had passed out from the elite institute in 1993 with a BTech in metallurgical and materials engineering. He then went on to pursue an MS in Engineering and Materials Science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School.

Later on he joined Google in 2004 as its vice president of product management, where he led the team working on Google’s Chrome browser and operating system, before being elevated as its CEO last year. Pichai will also be hosting a special Google event on January 4 in New Delhi.

Google’s event, which is geared around small and medium enterprises in India, will also be attended by Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The invite reads, “Small and Medium Businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy and are powering the next wave of the country’s growth. At Google, we are excited about partnering with businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital. We invite you to join Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and other senior leaders from Google as they shine spot light on how digital can be a game changer for Indian SMBs.”

Google has been focusing on the Indian market for the last two years. Google for Business, Google Maps, YouTube Go, a new Cloud region, free WiFi at railway stations are some of the India-centric announcements that we have seen in the past.

