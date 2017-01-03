Google CEO Sundar Pichai to host event on SMEs tomorrow in India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will make an announcement around small and medium enterprises on January 4. (Source: Reuters) Google CEO Sundar Pichai will make an announcement around small and medium enterprises on January 4. (Source: Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be hosting a big event on January 4, which is tomorrow. Google had already sent out invites to the media for this event, which will also be attended by Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Google is expected to make an announcement around small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India, based on the invite.

“At Google, we are excited about partnering the businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital,” the statement said. Senior executives from the Google team will also be present at the event.

Seven Indian startups recently joined the third batch of Google “Launchpad Accelerator” — a platform which brings together mentors and experts from Google and outside to help the startups see success — along with startups from other countries. Over the last one year, 13 Indian startups have participated in the programme and some of them have successfully raised funding.

Pichai, who has a BTech degree from IIT – Kharagpur, will also visit his alma mater on Thursday. “Sundar Pichai, CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017,” Director PP Chakrabarti said last week. Pichai passed out from IIT – Kharagpur in 1993 with a BTech in metallurgical and materials engineering.

Also Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls for creativity in India’s education system

Google has been fairly active in India with consumer products being geared specifically towards the market. For instance, the new Allo and Duo apps only require a mobile number to sign, and the Google Assistant in Allo also understands Hindi. Google has also announced a data cloud region for India in Mumbai which will go live in this year, and plans to open multiple data-centres here.

Google is also part of WiFi railway project in India and has provided free WiFi at over 100 stations so far.

With IANS inputs

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd