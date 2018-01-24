Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to paying more taxes

Critics have accused large US technology companies like Google of paying too little tax outside the US, despite deriving a large portion of their revenue from these other countries. (Image Source: Bloomberg) Critics have accused large US technology companies like Google of paying too little tax outside the US, despite deriving a large portion of their revenue from these other countries. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Google is willing to pay more tax globally, Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of the largest business unit of Alphabet Inc, said Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “We are happy to pay more tax, whatever the world agrees to,” Pichai said. But he said the question was where Google should pay it.

Critics have accused large US technology companies like Google of paying too little tax outside the US, despite deriving a large portion of their revenue from these other countries.

Pichai said that as Google hired more engineers globally – for instance, in France, where Google said this week that it would add more engineering and research staff – it would equalize the distribution of its tax payments across different countries. Nations should also come together and agree not to use artificial intelligence for military purposes, Pichai said.

He said that the militarization of AI was unlikely to give a long-lasting advantage to any nation. “AI is a great equalizer,” he said. “It’s tough to weaponize because everyone will have the same ability to get you back.” He said that countries ought to come together to take a global stand against AI-enabled weapons.

