Google CEO Sundar Pichai in India; special event on SMEs on January 4

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in India and will be hosting an event on SMEs on January 4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is in India and will be hosting an event on SMEs on January 4.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is currently visiting in India on a vacation, but it looks like there will be a big announcement on January 4 from the technology giant. Google has sent out invites to the media about an upcoming event on January 4 which will be hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai. The event will also see the presence of Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

According to the invite, which IndianExpress.com has also received, Google is planning an announcement around small and medium businesses in India. The invite reads, “Small and Medium Businesses are the backbone of the Indian economy and are powering the next wave of the country’s growth. At Google, we are excited about partnering with businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital. We invite you to join Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and other senior leaders from Google as they shine spot light on how digital can be a game changer for Indian SMBs.”

Google’s event is taking place in Delhi and it looks like the focus will be around enterprises. Let’s not forget, Google has already announced a ‘Cloud region’ for India, which is expected to be up and running in 2017 and it will include multiple data-centres. In September, Google re-branded its cloud business geared towards enterprises as Google Cloud, and renamed Google Apps for Work as G Suite. G Suite include Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, Hangouts, etc.

Also read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai in India: Free Wi-Fi at railway stations, new campus for Hyderabad announced

On the cloud region in India, there will be three zones, which will consist of multiple data-centres. Mumbai will be the region and there will be three zones is what Google’s Rick Harshman, who is the Managing Director for Google Cloud Platform in JAPAC (Japan and Asia Pacific Region) had revealed to the IndianExpress.com in an interview.

Google has been fairly active in India on the consumer product side of things with apps like Allo, Duo all geared towards an Indian audience. At its annual Google for India event in 2016, the search giant had announced a special YouTube Go app for India, which allows for video downloads and sharing as well. The app has yet to launch formally.

Google has also set up free WiFi at over 100 railway stations in India, a project that started in January 2016, and was announced when Pichai last visited the country in December 2015. This time it looks like the focus will be small and medium business enterprises. We’ll have to wait and see what Google announces for businesses in India.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd