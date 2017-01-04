Google CEO Sundar Pichai announces Digital Unlocked to help SMEs go online

Google has planned 5000 workshops in 40 cities across India to give online training Google has planned 5000 workshops in 40 cities across India to give online training

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday announced Digital Unlocked, a plan to help small and medium enterprises in India understand how online works and go digital. The online training compromises 90 training videos as well as an eight-hour classroom training programme along with FICCI.

“When I growing up in Chennai information was scarce. But now that has changed, thanks to the Internet,” remarked Sundar Pichai at the event.

“With internet, even small business can become large,” he added. Pichai gave the example of how the Walnut app in India saw massive growth from 2 million to 5 million users post demonetisation.

SMEs will need to register on the Digital Unlocked website. Google had a workshop going on for businesses at the event itself and plans to certify 100 businesses by end of the day.

The search giant has planned 5000 workshops in 40 cities across India. There will be an app as well, called Primer, available on iOS and Android in Hindi and English. Tamil, Telugu and Marathi versions are being developed. The free app works offline and will allow business owners to try out advanced and basic courses for going digital on the go.

Another initiative from the search giant is GoogleMyBusiness which will ensure SMEs are listed on Google, even if they don’t always have their own websites. Google says 40,000 SMEs are listed on the search engine already. It will also help businesses to create their own mobile ready website, based on the data in the listing.

“Small businesses online have significantly larger market share outside their cities. SMBs that go digital end up employing more people than those that ignore online,” said Rajan Anandan, Vice President and Managing Director of Google South East Asia, explained.

He said contribution of SMEs to India’s GDP can grow by 10 per cent based on KPMG-Google study. He added that Google is committed to bringing every single business online in India.

