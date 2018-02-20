Google buys Xively to expand in market for connected devices

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter and 45 Xively employees are joining Google. (Image Source: Bloomberg) The deal is expected to close in the first quarter and 45 Xively employees are joining Google. (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Google said it plans to acquire Xively, a unit of LogMeIn Inc, in a bid to capture sales from businesses that manage a growing number of devices connected to the internet.

The internet giant agreed to pay $50 million for the business, which generated $3 million in revenue during the most recent quarter, LogMeIn said Thursday on a conference call. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter and 45 Xively employees are joining Google.

Alphabet Inc’s Google has made a series of small acquisitions for its cloud unit, a rival to market leaders Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp. Xively sells software for managing Internet-of-Things devices such as smoke alarms and water heaters. That may help Google score new corporate customers like large manufacturers that rely on connected hardware and sensors. The company had also integrated services of smart devices maker Nest, which was originally held by parent company Alphabet, in a push to expand its IoT portfolio.

Earlier this week, Injong Rhee, a top Samsung Electronics Co executive, said he was moving to Google to work on Internet-of-Things services for its cloud business. On Google’s last earnings call, the search company said its cloud unit is now generating $4 billion in annual sales. That includes cloud storage, computing power and software applications for companies.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App