Google Backup and Sync rolled out for Windows and Mac

Google has rolled out Backup and Sync app for Mac and PC. The app is supposed to replace the older Google Photos desktop app and Drive client applications. Google Backup and Sync app makes it easier for users to back up their files as well as photos from desktop. Once backed up, users can access the files from any device via Google Drive app. It also allows to back up photos from smartphone, SD cards, digital camera, and more. Before backing up photos, users can choose if they want them uploaded in the original resolution or high quality.

“You probably keep your most important files and photos in different places—your computer, your phone, various SD cards, and that digital camera you use from time to time. It can be a challenge to keep all these things safe, backed up, and organized, so today we’re introducing Backup and Sync. It’s a simpler, speedier and more reliable way to protect the files and photos that mean the most to you. This new tool replaces the existing Google Photos desktop uploader and Drive for Mac/PC,” read a Google blog post.

Users need to sign-in to Backup and Sync app with their Google account, and then select folders they want to back up automatically. The app allows users to alter download or upload rates, set file deletion preferences, and upgrade to Google Drive storage subscription as well. Backup and Sync works for both Google Photos and Google Drive. The app is mainly aimed at consumers, and G-Suite users are advised not to download Backup and Sync for now.

Google announced Backup and Sync back in June. The app is the latest version of Google Drive for Mac and PC, now integrated with the Google Photos desktop uploader.

