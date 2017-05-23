Google Assistant on iOS expected in June for India iPhone users

Google Assistant will not have the native integration of Siri, and you can’t just press the home button to launch it. Google Assistant will not have the native integration of Siri, and you can’t just press the home button to launch it.

Google Assistant app will be available for India iPhone users sometime in June. The company confirmed this to the IndianExpress.com in an email when we had asked about the availability of Google Assistant on iOS. Assistant for iPhone was announced at Google I/O, which is company’s annual developer conference.

Now along with Siri, iPhone users will be able to use of Google Assistant as well, to confirm calendar bookings, look for a restaurant close by, or even play games with it. However, Google Assistant will not have the native integration of Siri, and you can’t just press the home button to launch it.

Scott Huffman, Vice President, Google Assistant, announced more updates for the AI-powered assistant at company’s conference. The Assistant is now more conversational as it understands natural, conversational language. This means, it can understand contextual meaning of requests made to it and provide meaningful responses. Additionally, users can type to Assistant as well, making it easier to use when they don’t want to make a vocal request to it.

Google Assistant was launched exclusively for Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in October. The search giant recently rolled out the Assistant for more Android smartphones, starting with Nexus devices. Google Assistant was introduced as a challenger to services like Apple’s Siri, Amazon Echo, and Microsoft Cortana and is a more advanced form of how Google Now functions on Android phones.

Google Assistant will soon be rolled out in French, German, Brazilian, Portuguese and more languages. Actions on Google Assistant support transactions, which enables users to pay for services directly via the Assistant. Further, Google Lens will soon be integrated in to Google Assistant, which will be able to recognise what a user is looking at, and offer related suggestions. For instance, pointing it at a building or a restaurant will show details around them.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd