Google Assistant comes to Android TV, starts NVIDIA SHIELD TV in the US

Google Assistant is now available on Android TV, starting with NVIDIA SHIELD TV. It will be rolled out for Sony Bravia TVs in the coming months. Google Assistant will let users perform tasks such opening favourite TV shows, finding latest movies, checking games scores, and dimming lights using voice commands.

Goggle Assistant on TV can be activated by accepting the Google Assistant system update on SHIELD. Next, press the remote's mic button after the device restarts. Jian Leong, who is the Associate Product Manager, Google Assistant put out a couple of voice commands in a blog post, that can be used for a better experience with the Assistant.

These include ‘Play Game of Thrones’, ‘Play business news’, ‘Talk to Fitstar’, ‘what’s on my agenda for today?’, and ‘Turn off’. Google Assistant can play a variety of content like movies, TV shows, and YouTube clips. For HBO NOW, Netflix, and YouTube; people can directly watch content by naming it. For those unsure of what to watch can try commands like ‘show me movies about climbing Mount Everest’ or ‘play some music’. The Assistant can also play specific songs on YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Spotify or Pandora.

The ‘Talk to Fitstar’ command is for Google Assistant will allow people to talk to talk to Fitstar app for a quick home workout. People can reorder from places like Walgreens, Walmart, etc using commands like ‘Order more popcorn’. Other functions include turning up the volume, pausing or controlling smart home devices.

Google is offering a free three month YouTube Red trial on SHIELD, and users can play 4K videos using ‘play 4K videos on YouTube’ command. Google Assistant for SHIELD TVs is already available for users in the US.

