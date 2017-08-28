Google Assistant app for iOS starts rolling out in Europe

Google Assistant is at the heart of Google’s initiative to create an assistant app across operating systems. (File Photo) Google Assistant is at the heart of Google’s initiative to create an assistant app across operating systems. (File Photo)

Months after launching the Google Assistant for application iOS in the United States, Google on Saturday announced that the standalone assistant app would be rolling out for iOS devices in the UK, Germany and France. According to reports, users were unable to assign Google Assistant to the Home button in order to replace Siri. However, they could add Google Assistant widget.

Google Assistant is at the heart of Google’s initiative to create a digital assistant app across operating systems. It is also using the Assistant over the online shopping space, wherein its Google Home device is in competition with the Amazon voice assistant Alexa.

The company says the app is designed to operate on devices running iOS 9.1 and above which is likely to cover the majority of iPhone and iPad users. The tech giant offers an Assistant widget that can be accessed from the widget panel of Apple’s notification centre.

As we noted in our recent Google Home breakdown, Assistant utilises Google’s search smarts, so it can help you find what you want faster, says a report in Engadget. Google Assistant is also expected to feature on Android Marshmallow and Nougat phones soon.

It works as a next best option for having Assistant available from anywhere in iOS. Earlier this year, Google said its voice-powered digital assistant is available on more than 100 million devices.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App