Google announces new programme to inspire entrepreneurs, developers

US tech giant Google on Friday announced a new “Solve for India” initiative that aims to expand and energise the start-up ecosystem in tier 2 cities across the country. The programme will inspire new wave of entrepreneurs and startups in emerging cities like Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Indore, Nagpur, Nashik, Madurai, Kanpur and Chennai.

“There is a growing number of entrepreneurs in smaller Indian cities who are focusing on building solutions that caters to the real needs of India. Through this initiative we want to bring the best of Google under one programme and join forces with them to help create solutions that serves the needs of a billion Indians,” said Karthik Padmanabhan, Programme Manager Lead for Google India, in a statement.

Entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to learn directly from Google engineers who will share product usage insights, how to develop mobile first solutions with strong offline and language capabilities and help them to build solutions across areas like agriculture technology, healthcare, transportation, education and sanitation.

